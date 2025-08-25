(BIVN) – Live fire training exercises are set to take place at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) this week.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation says Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) units will conduct the training from August 26 to August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“The public may see smoke and emergency vehicles during the exercise,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated, as ARFF units test response protocols to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel. “Depending on the direction of the wind, smoke may blow inland,” officials say.

“All appropriate safety precautions will be in place throughout the exercise,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says the fire training is required for Hawai‘i airports to maintain Federal Aviation Administration standards.