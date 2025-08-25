(BIVN) – A wildland fire on the Hāmākua coast closed Highway 19 overnight. By Monday morning, the fire was reported to be mostly contained and the highway was reopened.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense at 12:29 a.m. issued a Wildfire Watch for the Paʻauilo, and announced the closure of Highway 19 between mile 35 and 37, due to the fire. Motorists were told to use Hauola Road as a detour.

In a second civil defense message issued three hours later, officials said the fire was 75% percent contained and Highway 19 was open.

There have been several fires in this general area of Hāmākua in recent weeks. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the area is under D2 Severe Drought conditions, which is associated with high fire danger.