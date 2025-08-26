(BIVN) – Utility work in North Kona will require the overnight closure of part of Mamalahoa Highway on August 28th and September 4th.

Hawaiian Electric crews will replace several utility poles as a part of the work.

From a Hawaiian Electric news release:

Mamalahoa Highway, just south of the Lawaia Road intersection, will be closed from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, to 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 29. Mamalahoa Highway, just south of the Keolani Road intersection, will be closed from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to drive with caution when approaching the work zone. Flagmen will be onsite to provide traffic control.

Hawaiian Electric says the work is being performed overnight to minimize disruptions to the community.