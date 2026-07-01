Tropical Storm Douglas Forms Over Pacific Ocean

(BIVN) – Tropical Depression Four-E has strengthened into Tropical Storm Douglas over the Eastern Pacific.

As of Wednesday before noon (Hawaiʻi time), the center of Tropical Storm Douglas was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 127.0 West, about 1,220 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

With maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, Tropical Storm Douglas is moving north near 7 mph. A gradual turn to the northwest is forecast late this week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida says Douglas is expected to strengthen tonight, then gradually weaken starting on Thursday. Douglas is forecast to become post-tropical on Friday.

This storm does not appear to pose a cyclone threat to Hawaiʻi.

From an updated National Hurricane Center discussion: