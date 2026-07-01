Keiki Poke Contest Held in Kona

(BIVN) – The first Hawaiʻi Island Police Activities League (HI-PAL) Keiki Poke Contest was held on Saturday, June 20, in Kona.

The event, hosted by the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section, was held at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. The contest “brought together talented young chefs, their families, and community members for a day celebrating creativity, culture, and Hawaiʻi’s rich culinary traditions.”

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Fifteen keiki from across West Hawaiʻi participated in the contest, which featured three age divisions: ages 5 to 8, 9 to 12, and 13 to 17, with five contestants competing in each division. Participants prepared their own unique poke recipes and were judged on creativity, presentation, taste, and the use of local ingredients. “This event was about much more than a cooking competition,” said Officer Tyler Meno of the Kona Community Policing Section. “It gave our keiki an opportunity to learn about the cultural significance of poke, express their creativity, and build confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Seeing the pride on their faces and the support from their families made this event a tremendous success.”