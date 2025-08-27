(BIVN) – The recent detections of coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRB) in green waste at the Keāhole Agricultural Park in Kona prompted a multi-agency response that included the mass fumigation and removal of suspected breeding sites.

Agencies involved in the operation included the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture & Biosecurity (HDAB), the County of Hawai‘i (COH), the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council (HISC) the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), CRB Response and the Hawai‘i Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC).

From a HDAB news release issued Wednesday:

On July 28, 2025, a team comprising staff from HDAB, HISC and HDOT conducted a site assessment of green waste piles at KAP to inspect for possible CRB breeding sites. Heavy earth-moving equipment from HDOT’s Highways Division, dug into large green waste piles and uncovered two breeding sites at a landscape nursery at the ag park. During inspection of the green waste piles, crews found 110 late-stage CRB larvae and three adult CRB. The green waste piles were immediately covered with a fumigation tarp to prevent further spread into neighboring parcels while awaiting procurement authorization to conduct fumigation and removal of the green waste piles. HDAB contracted a private pest-control operator to fumigate approximately 1,500 cubic yards of green waste at the site on Aug. 13. On Aug. 14, 18 and 21, HDOT and COH Department of Environmental Management removed and transported the fumigated material to a West Hawai‘i green waste processing facility where the load was processed again to make sure that no CRB survived. No green waste material was transported out of the voluntary compliance zone, which was issued by Hawai‘i Island Mayor C. Kimo Alameda in June 2025 to prevent the movement of CRB host material from the area.

“It takes an army to battle the CRB threat and we are grateful for our agency partners that have steadfastly supported efforts to eradicate, mitigate and control the beetles,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “We also need the public’s help in stopping the movement of green waste from areas in infestation zones.” As a follow up to the fumigation at the KAP site, the CRB Response staff dug through green waste piles at several nurseries in the KAP on Aug. 18 and did not detect any other CRB or breeding sites. With the removal of the breeding sites at KAP, the DAB team will continue to coordinate pesticide treatment of coconut palm crowns to eliminate any possible CRB infestations in the ag park. Additional CRB detection traps are being deployed at KAP and increased surveillance and monitoring will continue in surrounding areas.

Officials say suspected CRB on Hawai‘i Island should be reported immediately to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 808-643-PEST (7378) or reported online to 643Pest.org.