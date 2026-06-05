Suspects Arrested, Charged in Kailua Pier Assaults

(BIVN) – Two suspects have been arrested following a reported sexual assault, robbery, and assault that occurred at the Kailua Pier on Monday, June 1st.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says a 23-year-old Kailua-Kona man, identified as Arley Alokoa, and an unidentified juvenile male, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Police detailed the incident in a Friday news release:

At 10:58 p.m., June 1, Kona patrol officers responded to an altercation at the Kailua-Kona Pier. Upon arrival, officers contacted an adult male and female who reported being attacked by two individuals, an adult male and a juvenile male, while sleeping on the pier. The female victim reported awakening to the adult male engaging in sexual contact with her without her consent. A physical altercation ensued between the male victim and the suspects. During the confrontation, the suspects allegedly assaulted the male victim, forcing him into the ocean. Investigators determined that during the assault, the adult suspect used a knife to inflict injuries on the male victim. Police later learned the knife may have been taken from the victims’ backpack prior to the assault. Following the incident, the suspects allegedly stole the victims’ backpack and fled the area in a vehicle believed to have been operated by a third individual. Officers conducted area checks and located individuals matching the suspects descriptions in the parking lot of a business in the 75-900 block of Henry Street. Through further investigation, police identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Arley Alokoa, of Kailua-Kona. A juvenile male was also identified as a suspect. Due to his age, the juvenile’s identity is not being released. At 11:43 p.m. on June 1, 2026, police arrested Alokoa and the juvenile male. Following the arrests, officers recovered a knife from Alokoa that matched the description provided by the male victim.

On Tuesday, June 2, the juvenile was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree theft

The juvenile transported to Family Court for his initial appearance.

On Wednesday, June 3, Alokoa was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree sexual assault

First-degree robbery

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree theft

Bail for Alokoa was set at $61,500.

Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Christopher Ross of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, or via email at Christopher.Ross@hawaiipolice.gov.