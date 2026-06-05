VIDEO: Hearing on Traffic Emergency Zone for Daniel K. Inouye Highway

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation held a virtual hearing on Friday afternoon, detailing their plan to designate the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as a traffic emergency zone between mile posts 5.5 and 28.

The designation follows the most recent fatal crash that claimed the life of a motorist on Thursday. There have been five deaths on the cross-island road so far in 2026.

The online meeting lasted for about a half hour. Hawaiʻi DOT officials presented both short term actions, and possible long-term options, during the first five minutes of the hearing. The remainder of the meeting was spent answering questions from participants.

By designating the dangerous stretch of highway as a traffic emergency zone, the State can expedite procurement and waive certain permitting requirements in order to make quickly make safety improvements.

Planned short-term actions facilitated through the TEZ

In-lane thermoplastic rumble strips and additional curve ahead chevron signs before curves and downhill areas to provide drivers feedback of road changes

Open Graded High Friction surface course in areas between mile posts 16 and 19 and 10 to 16 where surface water runs on the roadway

Wet weather road striping

Installation of speed safety cameras to issue warnings to those traveling more than 11 miles over the posted speed limit set by Hawaii Revised Statutes §291C-106

Potential Long-Term Options

Full Divided Highway Conversion

Convert the corridor to a fully divided 4-lane highway (2 lanes each direction) with a physical median separation

Convert the corridor to a fully divided 4-lane highway (2 lanes each direction) with a physical median separation Four-Lane Undivided

Add an additional lane to maintain two lanes each direction

Add an additional lane to maintain two lanes each direction Install Concrete Median Barrier Within Existing Footprint

Install concrete barrier with minimal widening by narrowing lanes/shoulders

Install concrete barrier with minimal widening by narrowing lanes/shoulders High-Tension Cable Median Barrier Within Existing Footprint

Install cable barrier in median/center separation area

Install cable barrier in median/center separation area Restriping of Highway for Alternate Direction Passing Lanes

Number of lanes in each direction periodically alternate between 1 and 2 so each direction has passing lanes

Number of lanes in each direction periodically alternate between 1 and 2 so each direction has passing lanes Provide Striped Median

Narrow travel lanes and provide striped median for separation

Narrow travel lanes and provide striped median for separation Speed Management / Automated Enforcement

Potential future speed camera enforcement, targeted enforcement zones, dynamic speed feedback systems

Installation of the Open Graded High Friction surface course will start Monday at mile markers 16 to 19, and then mile markers 10 to 16, said Clifford Corpuz of the Hawaiʻi DOT. The entire project will take about a month.



Corpuz said the DOT will be getting a report within four months on the potential long-term solutions.