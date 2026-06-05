Free Meals For Keiki via Summer Food Service Program

(BIVN) – Nutritious meals will be made available to children 18 and younger, at no charge, during the summer break in Hawaiʻi County.

Hawai‘i County announced on Friday that the Department of Parks and Recreation will be participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, starting on Monday.

From June 8th to July 17th, meals will be provided from Monday through Friday at the following Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation sites:

Kawānanakoa Gym

Pana‘ewa Gym

Pu‘u‘eo Community Center

Hilo Armory

Andrews Gym

Carvalho Park

Waiākea Uka Gym

Pāpa‘ikou Gym

William “Billy” Kenoi District Park

Kea‘au Armory

Richardson Ocean Center

Kekuaokalani Gym

Hale Hālāwai Community Center

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Children in Parks and Recreation’s Summer Fun Programs at these sites will have the opportunity to receive meals. In addition, children who are not participating in the Summer Fun Program can receive meals at these sites by calling the facilities daily by 8 a.m. to ensure the program will serve meals on that day and to place an order. Sites will be closed on June 11 (Kamehameha Day) and July 3 (Independence Day Observed) and will not serve meals on excursion days. No vendors submitted bids to provide meals at the other nine Summer Fun Program sites. The State of Hawai‘i Department of Education is also participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program and offers meals at many schools in Hawai‘i County. Visit the USDA Sitefinder webpage for information about the Summer Meals locations, including contact information and times, at fns.usda.gov/sfsp/sitefinder. For questions about the Summer Food Service Program offered through Parks and Recreation, call 808-961-8681.

Visit this Hawaiʻi County website to read USDA’s non-discrimination statement.