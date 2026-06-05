Traffic Emergency Zone To Be Declared On Daniel K. Inouye Highway

(BIVN) – Following yet another fatal motor vehicle crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is planning to declare a traffic emergency zone on the cross-island road, between mile posts 5.5 and 28.

The traffic emergency zone declaration allows the State of Hawaiʻi to accelerate procurement and permitting for additional engineering mitigations.

There have been three fatal crashes so far in 2026 on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, resulting in five deaths. Even before Thursday’s deadly collision, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda requested assistance from State officials to improve traffic safety.

On Friday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported crews “have conducted sight-distance studies, closed multiple passing zones between mile posts 8.3 to 27.25, posted electronic signs with safety messaging and recently installed thermoplastic curbs and delineators between mile posts 16.7-19.”

Additional work planned includes:

In-lane thermoplastic rumble strips and additional curve ahead chevron signs before curves and downhill areas to provide drivers feedback of road changes

Open Graded High Friction surface course in areas between mile posts 6 and 19 where surface water runs on the roadway

Wet weather road striping

Installation of speed safety cameras to issue warnings to those traveling more than 11 miles over the posted speed limit set by Hawaii Revised Statutes §291C-106

Engineering study on long-term improvements which could include full divided highway conversion, installation of medians within the existing right of way, and/or alternate passing lanes

A hearing is also set to be held on Friday afternoon. From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

A hearing within 24 hours of the designation is required under HRS §264-1.5. HDOT will be hosting this hearing virtually through Microsoft Teams on Friday, June 5 at 1 p.m. The Teams meeting may be accessed here or by dialing into 808-829-4853 with the conference ID 950 650 20#.

The Hawaiʻi DOT added that the Hawaiʻi Police Department and the state Department of Law Enforcement will increase their enforcement presence along the highway “to reinforce good driving behaviors.”