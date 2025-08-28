(BIVN) – The Guardians of the Trails program, which introduces local youth to career opportunities in conservation, recently received a $150,000 grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF) and $25,000 from donor, Mrs. Helen Wright.
The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (FHVNP) says the Guardians of the Trails program, now in its sixth year, provides “a transformative opportunity”.
From a FHVNP news release:
The Guardians of the Trails provides paid, hands-on experience and career mentorship to young people in the community who may not otherwise consider a career in conservation. The program offers life-changing career opportunities, break down barriers to park employment, and empower participants to become conservation leaders in their community. Guardians of the Trails will run for 50 weeks, and will hire a crew of six young people, ages 18-30, or veterans up to age 35, to work full-time throughout Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Participants will perform a wide range of essential work, including native forest rehabilitation, removing invasive species, collecting seeds of rare plants, performing trail brushing and maintenance, and they will assist with visitor services and data collection.
For many young people, the idea of a career in a national park feels out of reach. The Guardians of the Trails program provides a direct pathway to employment by equipping them with the practical skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed.
“This grant is about more than just conservation; it’s about investing in our youth and their potential,” said Elizabeth Fien, CEO for FHVNP. “We are incredibly grateful to the National Park Foundation for their generous award and to our dedicated donor, Mrs. Helen Wright, for her significant contribution. Their support allows us to continue building a program that transforms lives while we protect and preserve this incredible landscape. We are so proud to be entering our sixth year of empowering young people and watching them become the next generation of park leaders.”
