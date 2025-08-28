(BIVN) – Police responded to a reported affray in the Seaview-area of lower Puna that resulted in multiple stabbings and hospitalizations on Sunday night.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Sunday evening, August 24, 2025, at approximately 9:10 pm, Puna Patrol officers responded to a report of an affray involving numerous persons at the Seaview Lawn at the intersection of Mapuana Avenue and Kalihikai Street, in Kalapana. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old female with a stab wound to her leg and a 21-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. The male and female were both transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for medical treatment. The male victim sustained serious injuries requiring surgery and is currently recovering from his injuries. The female was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Officers at the scene learned that the male suspect responsible for stabbing the male and female left the scene in a white sedan, prior to officers’ arrival.

A white sedan matching the suspect vehicle description was located after the driver, a 20-year-old man, called 911 to report he was attacked by multiple people and was also injured and drove away from the scene. Officers located the suspect in his vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 130, with numerous facial and head injuries. He was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for treatment, and later determined to have a skull fracture. The suspect’s vehicle was heavily damaged and was recovered as evidence and secured at the Hilo Police Station.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and hospital, and assumed the investigation. The 20-year-old man was positively identified as the person who stabbed the male and female at the scene. On Monday morning, August 25, 2025, upon his release from the hospital, the 20-year-old man was arrested for assault in the first degree.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, after conferring with Hawai’i County Prosecutors Office, the man was released from police custody pending further investigation.