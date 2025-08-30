(BIVN) – Kumukahi Health + Wellness recently announced it has received a $1 million grant from the Stupski Foundation, which will ensure the nonprofit’s long-term sustainability during uncertain times.

The Hawaiʻi island nonprofit says the grant comes at a critical time, as it faces deep cuts in government funding.

“This money comes as a crucial time in our operations, as we recently had to delay the hiring of critical staff positions and reduce hours for others at the organization, due to funding cuts with the current federal administration,” said Kumukahi Health + Wellness’ Chief Executive Officer, Peter Tuiolosega Silva, in a news release.

The news release also reported the grant will allow the nonprofit to “launch a first-of-its-kind program and new staff position benefiting the SGM (sexual and gender minority, another encompassing term for mahu and the LGBTQ+ population) community on Hawai‘i Island.”

“We’re humbled and deeply grateful to Stupski Foundation for this cash infusion that not only ensures our operating sustainability but also helps fund an endowment, as well as provides seed money for a new program and new staff positions to serve the vulnerable SGM population on our island,” Silva said. “We’ve been in survival mode for so long—now we can finally think of bold and visionary change in our programming.”

The news release explains Silva was introduced to Stupski Foundation’s Dr. Cheri Souza through his recent participation in the groundbreaking ʻŌiwi Leadership Accelerator organized by the People Strategies’ CEO Ku‘ulani Keohokalole.

“In a time when so many are searching for belonging, Kumukahi Health + Wellness is creating a space where everyone feels seen, valued, and never alone,” noted Dr. Cheri Souza, Hawai‘i Postsecondary Success Program Officer at Stupski Foundation. “Peter’s leadership is shaped by his own lived experience and a deep love for Hawai‘i and the Pacific Islands. It’s because of his vision and commitment to a just and healing future that I came to believe so strongly in Kumukahi’s work.”

The release provided this additional information on the Kumukahi programs: