(BIVN) – Kumukahi Health + Wellness recently announced it has received a $1 million grant from the Stupski Foundation, which will ensure the nonprofit’s long-term sustainability during uncertain times.
The Hawaiʻi island nonprofit says the grant comes at a critical time, as it faces deep cuts in government funding.
“This money comes as a crucial time in our operations, as we recently had to delay the hiring of critical staff positions and reduce hours for others at the organization, due to funding cuts with the current federal administration,” said Kumukahi Health + Wellness’ Chief Executive Officer, Peter Tuiolosega Silva, in a news release.
The news release also reported the grant will allow the nonprofit to “launch a first-of-its-kind program and new staff position benefiting the SGM (sexual and gender minority, another encompassing term for mahu and the LGBTQ+ population) community on Hawai‘i Island.”
“We’re humbled and deeply grateful to Stupski Foundation for this cash infusion that not only ensures our operating sustainability but also helps fund an endowment, as well as provides seed money for a new program and new staff positions to serve the vulnerable SGM population on our island,” Silva said. “We’ve been in survival mode for so long—now we can finally think of bold and visionary change in our programming.”
The news release explains Silva was introduced to Stupski Foundation’s Dr. Cheri Souza through his recent participation in the groundbreaking ʻŌiwi Leadership Accelerator organized by the People Strategies’ CEO Ku‘ulani Keohokalole.
“In a time when so many are searching for belonging, Kumukahi Health + Wellness is creating a space where everyone feels seen, valued, and never alone,” noted Dr. Cheri Souza, Hawai‘i Postsecondary Success Program Officer at Stupski Foundation. “Peter’s leadership is shaped by his own lived experience and a deep love for Hawai‘i and the Pacific Islands. It’s because of his vision and commitment to a just and healing future that I came to believe so strongly in Kumukahi’s work.”
The release provided this additional information on the Kumukahi programs:
SGM Transitional Housing program
Kumukahi is partnering with another community-based organization, Going Home Hawaii, to establish a SGM (sexual and gender minority, another encompassing term for mahu and the LGBTQ+ population) transitional housing program in Hilo. As a first-of-its kind program in the state of Hawaii, this five-bedroom home provides an average six-month stay for those who recently have been incarcerated, or are at risk of entering the justice system. By creating a safe space for the SGM population to transition back into society, this innovative program will empower more than 10 individuals annually to regain stability and transform their lives.
“ We’ve seen when people are placed in the wrong-gendered housing, it can negatively impact their ability to successfully transition back into society,” Silva said. “We want to create a living space that centers the experiences of trans and mahu folks. This makes it safer for them to live as their authentic selves while offering them the tools to potentially achieve health and productive lives.”
Transgender Health Navigator position
The Stupski Foundation grant also will support the creation of a Health Navigator position dedicated to assisting transgender patients accessing gender affirming healthcare and other social services. This staff member will provide personalized support to help patients navigate services that are often challenging. These efforts include scheduling and attending medical appointments and lab tests, and ensures that the program’s participants are aware of the various services available that can improve their quality of life. Many transgender individuals avoid or miss these essential services due to discomfort or fear of discrimination in public healthcare settings. This role aims to ensure they receive the care they need in a safe, affirming, and supportive environment.
“This navigator will work out of our Hilo office but serves the entire county, while also routinely visiting the transitional home to help those feel comfortable and healthily navigate their transition,” Silva said. “We are so incredibly grateful to Stupski Foundation for providing the seed money for this program and position, so we can continue to serve some of Hawaii Island’s most vulnerable people.”
Kumukahi has plans in place for both the new program and staff position to be supported in an ongoing fashion through health insurance and other government funding sources.
