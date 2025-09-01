(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Kiko is gaining strength in the Eastern Pacific, and is expected to become a hurricane as it moves west into the Central Pacific.

Kiko is 1,235 miles west-southwest of Baja California, moving west at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts, and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center forecasts rapid strengthening over the next 24 hours. Kiko is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

“At this time it’s too early to tell what, if any, impacts this system might have on the local weather across the state,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote on Monday morning.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted on Monday morning: