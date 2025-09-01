(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) has issued an Essential Needs Only Notice for North Kohala customers, effective immediately and until further notice.

The Notice was issued after failure of the Hawi #2 well. Officials say water usage “must be restricted to essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes in order to maintain water storage in tanks for all water customers.”

The affected areas are from Hāwī to Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

“This Essential Needs Only notice is necessary because only Hawi #1 well is operational and high water usage could cause customers to have no water or low water pressure,” water officials stated. “DWS is investigating the cause of the Hawi #2 well failure, which is suspected to have failed around mid-day September 1, 2025. Emergency procurement has been approved to resolve this situation.”

The DWS says a water tanker for the public’s use will be stationed at the intersection of Hawi Road and Kohala Mountain Road. “DWS will be contracting private water hauling trucks to haul water from another public water systems to supplement the water available in its North Kohala water tanks,” the departments said.

“DWS apologizes for this inconvenience and thanks customers for their understanding and kokua,” the water department stated.