(BIVN) – Episode 32 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is underway, after a short period of low-level activity on Tuesday morning. The fountain erupting from the north vent appears to be inclined, much like the fountain from Episode 31.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.
“According to the National Weather Service, winds are forecast to blow from the east to northeast direction today, September 2, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the south and southwest,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted in a Tuesday morning status report.
From the USGS HVO, just prior to the start of the high lava fountains:
Intermittent precursory low-level activity for episode 32 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption started with a short overflow from 12:43 to 12:45 a.m. HST on September 2. This was followed by a series of more vigorous cyclic overflows at 2:48 AM HST followed by others at 2:58, 3:12, 2:33, 3:58, 4:11, and 4:25 a.m HST with durations of 6, 10, 14, 17, 7, 8 and 11 minutes, respectively. Each overflow ended with minor drainbacks of less than 3 to -6 feet (1-2 meters). Fountains are about 10-15 feet high (3-5 meters). Precursory overflows are expected to continue and indicate that degassed magma is being pushed from the vent. The cyclic low-level precursory activity will probably become continuous in less than 24 hours.
The overflows were preceded by spattering in the north vent that was first visible around 8 p.m. HST on August 31.
