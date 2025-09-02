(BIVN) – Episode 32 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is underway, after a short period of low-level activity on Tuesday morning. The fountain erupting from the north vent appears to be inclined, much like the fountain from Episode 31.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and the Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.

“According to the National Weather Service, winds are forecast to blow from the east to northeast direction today, September 2, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the south and southwest,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted in a Tuesday morning status report.

From the USGS HVO, just prior to the start of the high lava fountains: