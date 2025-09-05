(BIVN) – A state of emergency has been declared across the entire state of Hawai‘i due to the approach of Hurricane Kiko.

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke issued the emergency proclamation at 1:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. State officials say the disaster emergency relief period will commence immediately and continue through Friday, September 19th, unless extended or terminated earlier.

“To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm,” said Acting Governor Sylvia Luke in a news release. “We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly.”

From the State of Hawaiʻi:

The emergency proclamation authorizes the Hawai‘i National Guard to assist civilian authorities and directs all state agencies to cooperate in response efforts. It also activates the Major Disaster Fund to provide financial resources for emergency actions. Several state laws are temporarily suspended to facilitate expedited emergency response and recovery activities, including provisions related to procurement, public works and environmental regulations.

The County of Hawaiʻi also issued a news release, urging residents to be prepared as Kiko nears.

“September is in the heart of hurricane season, and even a near-miss storm can bring serious damage, injuries or loss of life,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “It’s not clear yet what Kiko will bring our way, but we know the best way to reduce risk is to be prepared and make a plan to stay safe.”

“Depending on Kiko’s exact path it could bring flooding rains, dangerous waves and rip currents, and damaging winds,” said Talmadge Magno, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Administrator. “Now is the time to check your preparations, review your plans and make sure you can receive emergency messages.”

The County recommended Big Island residents take these actions before a storm arrives:

Review your emergency plan. Make sure everyone in your household knows routes to leave if an evacuation is needed and where you are going to shelter.

Check your “go bag.” Make sure you have three days of food, water, medication, and other necessities for each member of your family (including pets). Include a flashlight, battery-powered radio, copies of important documents, and other items you may need.

Set a meeting place in case you are separated. Set up a point of contact off-island who can pass along messages if local communications are disrupted.

Make sure your vehicle’s fuel tank is at least half-full.

Check the area around your home. Trim tree limbs and secure awnings, umbrellas and other objects that could become airborne and damage your roof or windows. Remove debris that may block drainage and increase the chance of flooding.

Monitor trusted local media for the latest developments.

Sign up for emergency alert messages on the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense website.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also urges residents and mariners to take precautions, heed weather warnings and stay safe.

With swells generated by Hurricane Kiko expected to reach the Hawaiian Islands toward the end of the weekend, the USCG offered these tips:

In preparation for any adverse weather conditions, mariners, beachgoers and community members are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Store your boat or personal watercraft in a secure location

Secure all paddlecraft so they do not end up in the water and cause false distress alerts

Remove all emergency position indicating radio beacons, life rings, life jackets and loose items from your vessel while not in use

Contact local marinas and ask for advice on securing your vessel

If your boat is too large to be removed from the water, move it to a safe location well before the storm approaches

Stay off the water due to potentially hazardous conditions

Continuously monitor the weather and heed all warnings and broadcasts

Stay off rocks and jetties, as waves can be unpredictable

The latest information on Kiko can be found here.