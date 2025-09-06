(BIVN) – The new SMART Center has opened at Parker School in Waimea.
A Hawaiian blessing was recently held for the 21,000-square foot facility that school officials say is “designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation for students of all ages.”
The $19 million project is the largest capital investment in Parker School’s nearly 50-year history.
From a Parker School news release:
Designed for students to dive into hands-on learning across multiple disciplines, The SMART Center has dedicated spaces for Sports, Mathematics, Arts, Recreation, and Technology—the pillars behind its name as well as a nod to sixth-generation Parker Ranch philanthropist, Richard Smart. All 344 students in grades K-12 will use the School’s new facility, which includes two technology classrooms, a design lab and workshop, a dance studio, a fitness center, a kitchen, and Parker’s first-ever gymnasium. The Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium will host athletic competitions, student pep rallies, and milestone celebrations, such as graduation, on campus for the first time.
“The SMART Center is more than just a building—it’s a place where students will explore passions, build confidence, and gather in community,” says Head of School Stephen Dunn. “It represents Parker’s deep commitment to ensuring every student is known, valued, and nurtured.”
A Hawaiian blessing by Danny and Anna Akaka opened the building and welcomed a crowd of more than 650 attendees into The Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium. Guests enjoyed remarks from the school’s Head of School, Board President, and key donors before the event transformed into a spirited pep rally featuring teachers in inflatable costumes and a student logo-wear competition.
It has taken more than a decade of hard work and generosity to open the doors on this groundbreaking new facility. We are grateful for the generosity of all the donors, whose confidence in the school persisted through the lengthy campaign to fund and construct The SMART Center. This addition to the School’s 20-acre campus in the heart of Waimea, was made possible through the generosity of many donors and foundations including The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, The Kirk-Landry Charitable Fund, Marc and Lynne Benioff, The Kerley `Ohana, LGA Family Foundation, McInerny Foundation, Dorrance Family Foundation, Jim and Lynn Lally, The Breen `Ohana, First Hawaiian Bank Foundation, Atherton Family Foundation, MPD Higgins Foundation, William J. and Dorothy K. O’Neill Foundation, and Cooke Foundation, Ltd.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The SMART Center project is the largest capital investment in the School’s nearly 50-year history.