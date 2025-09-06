(BIVN) – The new SMART Center has opened at Parker School in Waimea.

A Hawaiian blessing was recently held for the 21,000-square foot facility that school officials say is “designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation for students of all ages.”

The $19 million project is the largest capital investment in Parker School’s nearly 50-year history.

From a Parker School news release:

Designed for students to dive into hands-on learning across multiple disciplines, The SMART Center has dedicated spaces for Sports, Mathematics, Arts, Recreation, and Technology—the pillars behind its name as well as a nod to sixth-generation Parker Ranch philanthropist, Richard Smart. All 344 students in grades K-12 will use the School’s new facility, which includes two technology classrooms, a design lab and workshop, a dance studio, a fitness center, a kitchen, and Parker’s first-ever gymnasium. The Clarence T.C. Ching Gymnasium will host athletic competitions, student pep rallies, and milestone celebrations, such as graduation, on campus for the first time. “The SMART Center is more than just a building—it’s a place where students will explore passions, build confidence, and gather in community,” says Head of School Stephen Dunn. “It represents Parker’s deep commitment to ensuring every student is known, valued, and nurtured.”