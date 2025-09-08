(BIVN) – Hurricane Kiko is slowly weakening as it tracks to the north of the Hawaiian Islands.

As of 5 p.m. Monday evening, Kiko was a weak category 1 hurricane, 300 miles east-northeast of Hilo. With maximum sustained winds near 75 mph, Kiko is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm Monday night.

Kiko is forecast to pass north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday, with National Hurricane Center track guidance said to be in good agreement.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said that “while no direct impacts are expected, a moist and humid airmass with dew points in the low to mid 70s will bring a chance of heavy showers. Although there appears to be no organized moisture over the state on Tuesday, precipitable water within the tropical air mass will be around 1.50 to 1.75 inches, and a weak upper-level trough over the region will help to erode or eliminate the inversion.”

“As Kiko moves to the north of island chain, trade winds will be weakened or disrupted completely, allowing afternoon sea breezes to produce clouds and spotty showers over land,” the Honolulu-based forecasters said. “Some showers may become locally heavy, and we cannot rule out a brief thunderstorm, mainly over interior Big Island. As Kiko passes north of Kauai on Wednesday, moderate trade winds will build over the Big Island and Maui in the afternoon. Heavy showers will still be possible, especially over the western half of the island chain.”

The primary impacts are likely to be from the “dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet” that are expected along east-facing shores. A High Surf Warning has been issued.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 p.m. HST: