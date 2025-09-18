(BIVN) – Episode 33 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is in its precursory phase, as cyclic gas piston events with sizable overflows have been occurring at the north vent throughout the night.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH.

Overnight, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted intermittent high dome fountains at the vent; one event had particularly large bubble-like bursts sending spatter 15-30 feet onto the outside of the north cone. “These overflows are vigorous and indicate degassed lava is being cleared from the vent,” the scientists wrote.

On Wednesday, the Observatory revised its projected start window for Episode 33 to between September 17 and September 20.

This story will be updated with the latest information from the USGS HVO, which is expected to be published within the next few hours.