(BIVN) – Two people were arrested in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on Wednesday morning, as police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 15-1500 block of 29th Avenue.
29th Avenue was temporarily closed during the operation, which began at 9 a.m. HST.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The primary target, 20-year-old Noa A.K. Lolohea of that residence, had left prior to police arrival. Officers arrested 28-year-old Kennedy Miyasato of Hilo, an acquaintance of Lolohea, for first-degree hindering prosecution.
Lolohea was being sought in connection with a Sept. 17 incident on 29th Avenue, in which he allegedly threatened a 38-year-old man with a firearm and discharged the weapon multiple times. No injuries were reported.
At 11:15 a.m., police located Lolohea on Milo Street in Kea‘au, where he was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants for:
- First-degree reckless endangering
- First-degree terroristic threatening
- Ownership or possession prohibited (firearm)
- Place to keep: pistols or revolvers
- Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways
- Driving without a valid driver’s license
- Fourth-degree theft
- Habitual property crime
- Failure to appear
The police news release added:
Police remain on the scene on 29th Avenue as the Area I Crime Reduction Unit obtains additional warrants to search the residence and recover a vehicle believed to have been used in the commission of some of the offenses. A second vehicle Lolohea was operating has been recovered and is being held pending a search warrant.
Both Lolohea and Miyasato remain in custody as the investigation continues.
Police ask anyone who has information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. “Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID,” police added. “All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”
