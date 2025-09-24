(BIVN) – Two people were arrested in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on Wednesday morning, as police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 15-1500 block of 29th Avenue.

29th Avenue was temporarily closed during the operation, which began at 9 a.m. HST.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The primary target, 20-year-old Noa A.K. Lolohea of that residence, had left prior to police arrival. Officers arrested 28-year-old Kennedy Miyasato of Hilo, an acquaintance of Lolohea, for first-degree hindering prosecution. Lolohea was being sought in connection with a Sept. 17 incident on 29th Avenue, in which he allegedly threatened a 38-year-old man with a firearm and discharged the weapon multiple times. No injuries were reported.

At 11:15 a.m., police located Lolohea on Milo Street in Kea‘au, where he was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants for:

First-degree reckless endangering

First-degree terroristic threatening

Ownership or possession prohibited (firearm)

Place to keep: pistols or revolvers

Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Fourth-degree theft

Habitual property crime

Failure to appear

The police news release added:

Police remain on the scene on 29th Avenue as the Area I Crime Reduction Unit obtains additional warrants to search the residence and recover a vehicle believed to have been used in the commission of some of the offenses. A second vehicle Lolohea was operating has been recovered and is being held pending a search warrant. Both Lolohea and Miyasato remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone who has information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. “Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID,” police added. “All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”