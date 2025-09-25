(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining expected at the start of next week.

“Glow from the vents was observed overnight, especially from south vent,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Thursday. “The summit is reinflating, and models indicate that episode 34 is likely to start between September 28 and October 1.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 12:21 p.m. HST, located about 9 miles south of Volcano at a depth of 3.7 miles below sea level.

On September 24, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory conducted field work to observe changes and collect samples of new lava. During the overflight, scientists did not see any lava at the bottom of north or south vents.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.