Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kīlauea Volcano Update: Scientists Visit Summit Caldera
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - USGS HVO scientists recently conducted field work at the Kīlauea summit to observe changes and collect samples of the new lava.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused, with the next episode of lava fountaining expected at the start of next week. 

“Glow from the vents was observed overnight, especially from south vent,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Thursday. “The summit is reinflating, and models indicate that episode 34 is likely to start between September 28 and October 1.” 

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 12:21 p.m. HST, located about 9 miles south of Volcano at a depth of 3.7 miles below sea level. 

USGS: “USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists took this oblique angle view of north (center) and south vents (to the right and closer to top of photo) during a Kīlauea summit monitoring overflight on September 24. The brown sand-like material that covers the right and top parts of the photo are tephra erupted during episode 33. South vent was only active towards the beginning of the episode 33, and so north vent tephra from the later portion of episode 33 covers the lava flow from south vent. No lava was seen at the bottom of either vent.” (USGS photo by N. Deligne)

On September 24, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory conducted field work to observe changes and collect samples of new lava. During the overflight, scientists did not see any lava at the bottom of north or south vents.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.