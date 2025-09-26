(BIVN) – Hawai‘i faces mild recession as economic prospects remain poor, reports the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) in its third quarter forecast for 2025.

Visitor numbers are down, with U.S. trade policy is impacting key international visitor markets, UHERO says. Tariffs are also feeding through to consumer prices, leading to a continued rise in inflation. Job growth has stalled, and housing activity remains weak, researchers say.

“Construction remains the only major source of strength, supported by large federal contracts and other public projects,” UHERO stated in a news release summarizing the report, as it forecasted “a mild recession in the islands over the next year, with the weakening U.S. economy threatening a potentially deeper downturn.”

UHERO Assistant Professor Steven Bond-Smith talks about the report in the latest episode of “UHERO Focus.”

From the UHERO news release: