(BIVN) – Construction of the Kukuiola Emergency Shelter and Assessment Center is underway in Kona.

Hawaiʻi County officials on Thursday marked the milestone in the years-long project that is part of the effort to address homelessness in West Hawaiʻi.

The project – located off Kealakehe Parkway and south of the West Hawai‘i Civic Center – will include 16 emergency shelter units, a manager’s unit, a 2,000-square-foot assessment center, community restroom facilities with showers, a 1,400-square-foot community center, and a shared kitchen. The project will include office space for case management services, and open areas for community-building activities. There will also be overnight parking for unsheltered individuals sleeping in vehicles.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

“Today is about bringing hope, care, and aloha to our people,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “These facilities will give families and individuals a safe place to rest, get help, and start rebuilding their lives.” Kukuiola, which means “light of life,” is designed to serve as a model for future housing and service sites across the island. The project integrates emergency shelter with access to wraparound services such as case management, behavioral health support, hygiene facilities, and pathways to permanent housing. “Kukuiola will be a place of safety, healing, and opportunity for our unsheltered residents,” said County Housing Administrator Kehaulani Costa. “We are grateful for the partnerships that brought us to this moment, and we remain committed to building with care, compassion, and community.”