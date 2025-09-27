(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by Miki Warren, a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field engineer:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors volcanic activity across the Hawaiian Islands and American Samoa, helping to ensure public safety and support scientific research. Behind the scenes, the work of field technicians is critical to this mission.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors volcanic activity across the Hawaiian Islands and American Samoa, helping to ensure public safety and support scientific research. Behind the scenes, the work of field technicians is critical to this mission. These skilled individuals are responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting the network of more than 200 monitoring stations that provide real-time data on volcanic behavior. However, this work comes with a unique set of obstacles – many of them shaped by the rugged and unpredictable environments in which Pacific island volcanoes reside.

One of the primary challenges HVO technicians face is the terrain itself. Volcanic landscapes are notoriously difficult to navigate. From sharp ʻaʻā and fragile shelly pāhoehoe lava fields with unstable rocky slopes to thick, tangled rainforests, technicians often hike for miles in remote areas with heavy equipment on their backs. Access to some monitoring stations may require off-road driving, boat rides, helicopter drops, or even “snowshoeing” over tens of feet (many meters) of freshly fallen tephra.

Weather conditions present another layer of difficulty. High elevation stations on Mauna Loa or Mauna Kea may expose technicians to freezing temperatures and strong winds, while lowland desert and rainforest sites may involve working in hot, humid conditions with sudden downpours and dense vegetation. These extremes can impact not only comfort and safety but also the functionality of sensitive scientific instruments. Rain, ash, flora, and corrosive volcanic gases like sulfur dioxide can quickly degrade solar panels, wiring, and sensors, requiring frequent maintenance.