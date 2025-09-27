(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by Miki Warren, a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field engineer:
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) monitors volcanic activity across the Hawaiian Islands and American Samoa, helping to ensure public safety and support scientific research. Behind the scenes, the work of field technicians is critical to this mission. These skilled individuals are responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting the network of more than 200 monitoring stations that provide real-time data on volcanic behavior. However, this work comes with a unique set of obstacles – many of them shaped by the rugged and unpredictable environments in which Pacific island volcanoes reside.
One of the primary challenges HVO technicians face is the terrain itself. Volcanic landscapes are notoriously difficult to navigate. From sharp ʻaʻā and fragile shelly pāhoehoe lava fields with unstable rocky slopes to thick, tangled rainforests, technicians often hike for miles in remote areas with heavy equipment on their backs. Access to some monitoring stations may require off-road driving, boat rides, helicopter drops, or even “snowshoeing” over tens of feet (many meters) of freshly fallen tephra.
Weather conditions present another layer of difficulty. High elevation stations on Mauna Loa or Mauna Kea may expose technicians to freezing temperatures and strong winds, while lowland desert and rainforest sites may involve working in hot, humid conditions with sudden downpours and dense vegetation. These extremes can impact not only comfort and safety but also the functionality of sensitive scientific instruments. Rain, ash, flora, and corrosive volcanic gases like sulfur dioxide can quickly degrade solar panels, wiring, and sensors, requiring frequent maintenance.
Wildlife interactions are an often-overlooked hazard here in Hawaii. Though Hawaii lacks large predators, it is home to a variety of feral animals that can surprise or even endanger field crews. Technicians sometimes encounter wild pigs, which can be aggressive if startled or if piglets are nearby. Herds of cattle or the occasional horse may also be encountered, especially in the upland forests or on ranch land. These large animals can damage equipment or block access to remote sites, and their presence must be carefully managed to avoid injury or loss of gear. Even fencing doesn’t always keep the animals out.
Logistical challenges add to the complexity of the job. Equipment must be durable enough to withstand the harsh environment. Once in place, stations require a stable power source, often in the form of solar panels and large batteries, which must be protected from both the elements and curious animals. Radio telemetry systems must be carefully aligned and tested, often under time pressure due to incoming weather, helicopter time constraints, or dwindling daylight hours.
Despite these obstacles and limited staff, HVO technicians remain deeply committed to their work. Their efforts provide scientists with the data necessary to detect volcanic unrest, issue timely warning statements, and keep communities informed and prepared. Each monitoring station, no matter how remote or difficult to reach, is a small but essential piece of a much larger system – one that helps safeguard lives and property on remote island chains shaped by their dynamic volcanic landscapes.
