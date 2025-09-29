(BIVN) – A 14-year-old female from Ocean View was arrested on Sunday, after the Konawaena High School student allegedly threatened to shoot three fellow students on campus, police say.

Police say they have initiated a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation and released the female to the custody of her parents pending further investigation.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

On Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at 5:29 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to Konawaena High School in Kealakekua after a school administrator reported receiving an email from a student who was not involved in the incident, warning the school of the alleged threat.

Through investigation, police learned the alleged statement reportedly occurred during school hours on Friday, Sept. 26.

Later that evening, at 11:45 p.m., police arrested a 14-year-old Ocean View girl for first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class C felony. She was subsequently released to the custody of her parents pending further investigation. Due to her status as a minor, her name will not be released.

The case has been turned over to detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section, who are continuing the investigation.

The Hawai‘i Police Department take threats of violence extremely seriously, especially those directed towards students and schools. We would like to thank parents and other community members for their vigilance and coming forward to provide information to police.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Scott Dewey at (808) 326-4646, ext. 303, or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.