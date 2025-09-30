(BIVN) – Episode 34 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains in its initial stages as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Precursory activity began Sunday night, but high fountaining has yet to occur.

“There have been over 100 precursory overflows since the initial one at 9:43 PM HST on September 28,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted on Tuesday morning. “Most happened yesterday, September 29, with nearly every gas piston resulting in an overflow. Since midnight there have only been 9 overflows.”

Summit inflation continues. Yesterday, the USGS HVO reported Episode 34 was most likely to start yesterday or today, with a chance it could begin tomorrow, October 1st.

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

This story will be updated once the USGS HVO daily activity update is published.