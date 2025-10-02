(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are looking for two burglars in Nā‘ālehu, and requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

The two male suspects were captured on video surveillance during the burglary of a Māmalahoa Highway church in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 16th. Police say cash and personal items were taken from the unoccupied buildings.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release: