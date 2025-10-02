(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are looking for two burglars in Nā‘ālehu, and requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.
The two male suspects were captured on video surveillance during the burglary of a Māmalahoa Highway church in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 16th. Police say cash and personal items were taken from the unoccupied buildings.
From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at a church on the 95-5600 block of Māmalahoa Highway. Both men were captured on video wearing hoodies with their faces partially covered.
This burglary is among several incidents under investigation that occurred in Nā‘ālehu during September. In each case, cash and personal items were taken from unoccupied buildings. The Sept. 16 burglary is the only incident in which the suspects were captured on video surveillance.
Police ask anyone who may have recognize the suspects or who has information regarding the burglaries to please contact either Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiipolice.gov, or Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Melissa D’Angelo at (808) 939-2520 or via email at melissa.dangelo@hawaiipolice.gov.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.
