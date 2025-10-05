(BIVN) – Two police officers were injured this weekend in Hilo, as they responded to a report of a large affray in the area of Popolo Street.

19-year-old Junior Salvador of Guam was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted the two officers during an incident on Saturday evening, October 4th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 5:50 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a large affray in the area of Popolo Street in Hilo. Upon arrival, Salvador reportedly jumped onto the hood of a police vehicle and then threw himself onto the windshield, causing dents to the hood and shattering glass that struck the officer seated inside. As officers attempted to place Salvador under arrest, he struck a female officer multiple times with a closed fist and assaulted a male officer who came to assist, injuring both officers. Both officers were treated for their injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center and later released.

Police charged Salvador with the following offenses:

Two counts of assault against a law enforcement officer

First-degree criminal property damage

Salvador’s bail was set at $20,000, police say, and he remains in custody pending his initial Hilo District Court appearance on Monday, October 6th.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact South Hilo Patrol Officer Roger Carvalho at (808) 935-3311 or by email at roger.carvalho@hawaiipolice.gov.