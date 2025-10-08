(BIVN) – The women’s edition of the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship triathlon has returned to Kona, with the big race set for Saturday, October 11th.

Triathletes from 78 countries have already arrived to Hawaiʻi island. Nearly 60 professional athletes will be racing alongside more than 1,600 age group competitors.

The traditional side events leading up to race day will be taking place throughout the week. The IRONMAN media team has already shared images from the Hoʻala Training Swim.

From the IRONMAN news release: