(BIVN) – The women’s edition of the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship triathlon has returned to Kona, with the big race set for Saturday, October 11th.
Triathletes from 78 countries have already arrived to Hawaiʻi island. Nearly 60 professional athletes will be racing alongside more than 1,600 age group competitors.
The traditional side events leading up to race day will be taking place throughout the week. The IRONMAN media team has already shared images from the Hoʻala Training Swim.
From the IRONMAN news release:
This year, marks the final co-hosting rotation of the IRONMAN World Championship, with the 2025 men’s edition having been held in Nice, France in September, with the women’s edition taking place in Kona this weekend. From 2026, the IRONMAN World Championship will return to its historic and mythical roots of Hawaiʻi, with Kona exclusively hosting a reimagined event format with men and women racing together on the same day. The return to Kona brings renewed energy, tradition, and global attention to the Island of Hawaiʻi.
