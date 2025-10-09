(BIVN) – The killing of 20 sheep on a Puna ranch is under police investigation.

The sheep were killed sometime between Friday, October 3th, and Monday, October 6th, police say. Investigators discovered what appeared to be dog bite marks on the slaughtered sheep.

The 200-acre ranch, located on the 15-2000 block of the Government Beach Road, is fenced and the sheep are kept in an area where hunting or trespassing is strictly prohibited, police say.

The sheep were valued at $2,500, “a significant loss to the rancher and his business”, police reported.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Puna Patrol Officer Cody Hirata at (808)961-2716, or email at cody.hirata@hawaiipolice.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.