(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused. The next episode of lava fountaining is likely to begin towards the end of next week.

Kīlauea’s summit region resumed inflation following the end of Episode 34 on October 1st. On Friday, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory calculated Episode 35 is likely to start between October 17 and 21.

Variable weak to moderate incandescence has been visible from north and south vents in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight, and a “rhythmic pattern of seismic tremor indicates gas piston events in both vents”, the Observatory reported.

From the Friday update provided by the USGS HVO: