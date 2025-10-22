(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists say the next episode of high lava fountaining is expected at the start of next month.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Tuesday that preliminary models suggest a likely forecast window of November 2nd to 10th.
The north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu crater continue to glow overnight. Plumes of gas were seen rising from both vents this morning. The summit continues to inflate.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.
UPDATE – (2 p.m.) – From the USGS HVO summit observations posted on Wednesday:
The north vent had persistent weak to moderate glow yesterday evening with a few intermittent periods of weak glow from the south vent. This changed just before midnight with both vents having brighter periods that appear to have been at least partly correlated with spikes in seismic tremor. Only a few small spots of incandescence have been seen away from the vents. Most of the secondary lava flow movement after episode 35 appears to have slowed or stopped, but additional movement is possible in the next few days.
The summit continues to inflate. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has recorded 1.5 microradians of inflationary tilt over the past 24 hours and 10.3 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of episode 35. Tremor changed from small irregular spikes just before midnight to more extended bursts with spikes at the onset and sometimes at the end of the bursts. These spikes were at least partly correlated with glow patterns from the vents.
Plumes of gas are rising from both vents this morning and sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions remain at background levels, typically between 1,200 and 1,500 tonnes per day.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The next episode of high lava fountaining is expected at the start of November.