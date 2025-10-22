(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists say the next episode of high lava fountaining is expected at the start of next month.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Tuesday that preliminary models suggest a likely forecast window of November 2nd to 10th.

The north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu crater continue to glow overnight. Plumes of gas were seen rising from both vents this morning. The summit continues to inflate.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

UPDATE – (2 p.m.) – From the USGS HVO summit observations posted on Wednesday: