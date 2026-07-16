Open House on August 10 for Waiākea Peninsula Master Plan

(BIVN) – The community is invited to help shape the future of the Waiākea Peninsula, which includes the Banyan Drive resorts, during an upcoming event in Hilo.

The Hawai‘i Community Development Authority (HCDA) says an open house will be held for the Waiākea Peninsula Master Plan. The event will take place on Monday, August 10, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pu‘u‘eo Community Center in Clem Akina Park at 145 Wainaku Street in Hilo.

“We’re excited to launch this planning process by listening to the community,” said Craig Nakamoto, executive director of the Hawai‘i Community Development Authority, in a news release. “The ideas and perspectives shared during this open house will help guide a master plan that reflects local values, community priorities and a shared vision for the future of the beloved Waiākea Peninsula.”

From the HCDA news release:

The Waiākea Peninsula Master Plan will establish a long-term vision to guide the revitalization of properties along Banyan Drive and throughout the peninsula over the next 20 to 30 years. The plan will also identify actionable strategies to achieve that vision. The community open house is the first public engagement event for the master-planning process. It provides an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to meet HCDA staff and the planning team, learn about the planning process and actively contribute ideas that will help shape the area’s future. Interactive stations will focus on key land use topics such as public recreation, open space, cultural resources, economic revitalization, sea level rise, coastal resilience and transportation. The community is welcome to drop in at any time during the event. No formal presentation will be given. Attendees are encouraged to explore the stations at their own pace, talk story with the planning team and leave written comments.

More information on the Waiākea Peninsula Master Plan can be found at waiakeamasterplan.com.