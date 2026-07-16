Kohala Keiki Fishing Derby Set for Saturday, July 25

(BIVN) – The 2026 Kohala Keiki Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, July 25, at the Kawaihae LST Landing.

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s North and South Kohala Community Policing Sections, keiki and their families are invited to participate in the free community event from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fishing derby open to children 17 years of age and younger.

From the Hawai’i Police Department:

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a morning of fishing alongside Hawaiʻi Police Department Community Policing officers while learning about water safety, responsible outdoor recreation, and building positive relationships with law enforcement. Registration is required and must be completed in person at either the North Kohala Police Station or the South Kohala Police Station. Registration is limited to the first 100 keiki, and the deadline to register is Friday, July 17, 2026.

Families are encouraged to register early, police say, as space is limited and the event is expected to fill quickly.

“This annual event is about more than fishing,” said Sergeant Spencer Kekoa of the North Kohala Community Policing Section. “It gives our officers the opportunity to spend quality time with our island’s keiki, strengthen relationships with local families, and create positive memories that help build trust between law enforcement and the community.”

For more information about the 2026 Kohala Keiki Fishing Derby, contact the North Kohala Police Station at (808) 889-6540 or the South Kohala Police Station at (808) 887-3080.