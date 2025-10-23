(BIVN) – The Fire Weather Watch in place for parts Hawaiʻi island was replaced with a Red Flag Warning on Thursday, with the potential for rapidly spreading wildfires in North and South Hawaiʻi, as well as interior areas of the Big Island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions from noon today to 6 p.m. HST Saturday. Forecasters say “the main fire weather concerns will be this afternoon and again from late morning through the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday when relative humidity is lowest.”

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda signed an Emergency Proclamation on Thursday, banning outdoor burning and open flames in the districts of Hāmākua, North Hilo, North and South Kohala, North Kona, Kaʻū and Puna.

As a result of the Emergency Proclamation, the following actions are prohibited in areas covered by the Red Flag Warning:

All outdoor burning.

All outdoor open flames.

All “hot work,” which includes but is not limited to grinding, welding, flame cutting, or other fire or spark-producing operations.

County officials say violations are punishable with a fine up to $1,000 per violation pursuant to HRS § 127A-29(a).

Residents are also being advised to avoid parking on dry vegetation as heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park vehicles on areas that are paved or other clear surfaces, the County says.

Hawaiian Electric says it is monitoring weather conditions, and may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply advised customers to plan for possible impacts to water service should electrical power be disrupted. The department relies on Hawaiian Electric power to operate its wells and booster pumps.