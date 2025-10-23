(BIVN) – Several suspicious brush fires that occurred in Kona on Thursday morning are under police investigation.

The fires took pace while a Fire Weather Watch was in effect for parts of Hawaiʻi island, including North Kona. That Watch has since been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 8:01 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, between the intersections of Hulikoa Drive and Hina Lani Street in Kailua-Kona, after it was reported that at least eight fires, all about 10 feet by 10 feet in size, were observed along the highway. Passing motorists stopped to assist in putting out the flames. Responding police and fire department personnel arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the remaining fires and hotspots. No damages to property or injuries were reported and the fires did not pose a threat to nearby businesses or residences.

A cause has not been determined, however the fires are suspicious in nature.

“Police are on heightened alert in light of the current red flag warning from the National Weather Service,” said Area II Operations Major Thomas Shopay III. “We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Kesia Quiocho at the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or via email Kesia.Quiocho@hawaiipolice.gov.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.