(BIVN) – The playground at Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea is closed as of today (Tuesday, October 28) for a scheduled maintenance project.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure on Monday, saying the repairs to the equipment are expected to be completed by November 8, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

Temporary construction fencing and signage will be posted around the closed playground, and park visitors are being asked to “heed safety warnings and not enter the playground during the closure.”

Other facilities and amenities at the Waimea park will continue normal operations.