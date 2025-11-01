(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, although there was some minor lava activity at the north vent in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported “moderate tremor spikes and glow with hydrogen flames” were seen at the north vent at 5:30 p.m. HST on Friday. The sequence ended with a small lava overflow and vigorous drainback from 9:25 p.m. to 9:28 p.m.

Tremor and glow have became constant since then, the USGS HVO noted.

This week, scientists reported their models indicated the next eruptive episode (Episode 36) is likely to occur between Wednesday, November 5 and Monday, November 10.

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has recorded 21.3 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of Episode 35, as of Friday morning. Inflation appears to have slowed Saturday morning.

UPDATE – (11:30 a.m.) – From the Saturday, November 1 update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: