(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, although strong glow – with some minor gas jetting and lava spattering – was visible at the summit vent overnight.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported summit inflation was relatively minor in the last 24 hours. However, strong vent glow and spatter indicates that magma is high in the vent, the scientists say.

The next high fountain episode, Episode 36, is still most likely to occur between November 4th and November 8th. “Fluctuating inflation rates make it difficult to narrow the forecast window more at this time,” the Observatory says.

From the Sunday morning USGS HVO summit observations: