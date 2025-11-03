(BIVN) – The slow build to Kīlauea’s eruptive Episode 36 continues at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with frequent lava overflows occurring at the north vent in the summit caldera.

Although summit inflation was relatively minor in the last 24 hours, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the repeated overflows indicate the start of episode 36 is close. High lava fountains could begin as early as tomorrow, models suggest.

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has recorded approximately 0.9 microradian of inflationary tilt over the past 24 hours, the Observatory reported on Monday morning. The scientists have recorded 24.2 microradians of inflationary tilt since the end of Episode 35.

“Tremor patterns consisted of continuous tremor with occasional bursts of stronger tremor signal overnight,” the USGS HVO stated. “Tremor is not showing the strong correlation with lava overflows and drainbacks characteristic of normal gas pistoning.”

From the USGS HVO on Monday morning: