(BIVN) – Episode 36 high lava fountains have yet to begin at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, however models suggest they are most likely to start in the next few days.

“Overflows of degassed lava continued from the south vent last night and grew in size and duration,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Wednesday morning. “While the north vent glowed intermittently overnight, all of the overflows have come from the south vent since just before 3 a.m. HST on October 4. Slow inflation of Kīlauea summit continued over the last 24 hours; however, repeated overflows from the north and south vents indicate the start of episode 36 is close.”

The forecast window for high lava fountaining is between today and November 8, and is most likely to occur before November 7th.

From the USGS HVO update, posted on Wednesday morning: