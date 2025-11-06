(BIVN) – Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred on Halloween in the Ocean View-area of Kaʻū.

The incident took place near the intersection of Prince Kuhio Boulevard and Highway 11 on the evening of October 31st.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The 39-year-old male victim reported that at 9:30 p.m., after being dropped off by a bus, he was physically assaulted by several male suspects who stole his personal belongings. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from Kona Community Hospital. According to the victim, the suspects were described as darker-skinned young adult males. Following the assault, they fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, poloice say. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to caller ID.