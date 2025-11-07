(BIVN) – Lava overflows resumed at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Friday morning, after an entire day without active lava.

The Hawaiʻi island volcano is building to what is expected to be another episode of high lava fountaining at the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

“Slow inflation of Kīlauea’s summit resumed yesterday, lengthening the forecast window,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported this morning. “However, periods of strong glow overnight from the north and south vents and resumption of overflows from the north vent early this morning indicate the start of episode 36 may be close.”

Models still suggest the likely forecast window for the anticipated high lava fountains is between now and Tuesday, November 11th.

From the USGS HVO update issued on Friday morning: