(BIVN) – Two separate water issues were reported in North Kohala on Thursday.

Several facilities at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au are without water service, following a reported water main break. The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday afternoon reported the gym, community center and swimming pool are closed until further notice.

The water main break also damaged a parking area and roadway.

the County noted that portions of the park that are closer to the entrance, such as the playground and Shiro Takata Field, remain open and accessible.

Earlier on Thursday, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued a Water Restriction Notice for customers from Hāwī to Halaʻula, due to a power outage in the affected areas.

The department used an emergency backup generator to operate Hāwī #2 well, and placed a water tanker at the intersection of Hāwī Road and Kohala Mountain Road for the community’s use.

In Water Restriction was cancelled in a 2:15 p.m. notice. “Normal water use may resume,” the DWS said.