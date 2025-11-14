(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are renewing their request for information regarding a local fisherman who went missing earlier this year.
42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind was last known to have launched his vessel from the South Point area on Monday, April 7th, police say.
From a news release issued by police on Friday:
Hind is described as Hawaiian, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
His vessel, Makalapua Onalani, is described as a 21-foot Force with a 2-foot extension, featuring a white hull and light blue cabin, and powered by twin outboard motors. Hind is known to fish in waters off South Point and the South Kona area. It was previously reported that Hind and his boat were last observed offshore on Wednesday, April 9, around 12:00 p.m. near the Miloli‘i area, heading north.
Hind’s truck and boat trailer were located parked near the South Point boat ramp area. Despite extensive search efforts by the Hawai‘i Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and numerous volunteers, Hind and his vessel remain missing.
Police ask anyone with information on Hind’s whereabouts or the location of his vessel to please contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 and/or Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 960-3118 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.
If Hind or his vessel is located at sea, the United States Coast Guard asks that information be reported immediately to the USCG Command Center at (808) 842-2600.
