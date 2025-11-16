(BIVN) – A new Kupuna Watch program has been launched in Kona, as a way to maintain monthly outreach with the the elderly population in West Hawaiʻi.

“Our commitment to keeping our Kupuna safe is essential, as they are a treasured part of our community,” said Kona Community Policing Section Sergeant Wyattlane Nahale, who spearheaded the effort, in partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division.

The first event was held Friday, November 7, at the Kona Imin Center in Hōlualoa.

Kupuna Watch “provides an opportunity for officers to engage with kūpuna during their regularly scheduled activities at various County facilities in Kona,” a police news release explained. “During these sessions, officers discuss crime and traffic trends, the importance of reporting elder abuse, as well as ways to identify and prevent financial and internet crimes. The goal is to strengthen trust, promote safety, and build positive relationships through direct, face-to-face interaction.”

The next Kupuna Watch outreach meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, in South Kona. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Sgt. Rodney J.T. Yano Memorial Hall in Captain Cook.

For more information, contact Kona Community Policing Section Sergeant Wyattlane Nahale at (808) 326-4646, ext. 259.