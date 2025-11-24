(BIVN) – Kīlauea continues to slowly build towards its next eruptive episode, although a short period of deflation over the weekend has delayed the expected onset high lava fountaining at the summit.

“Periodic dome fountain overflows from the south vent ceased just after midnight last night,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Monday at 12:17 p.m. “No overflows have been recorded at north vent since early Saturday morning,” the scientists added.

There were two minor deflationary events at the summit on Sunday. Inflation resumed on Monday.

“We are currently in the forecast window for episode 37,” the Observatory reported on Monday. “Following yesterday’s deflation, new models forecast episode 37 to occur between November 25 and November 28, with a slight possibility through today.”

From the USGS HVO on Monday, just after noon: