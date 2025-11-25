(BIVN) – A 52-year-old Hilo man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Mountain View Mini Mart on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have arrested 40-year-old Volcano resident Joseph Davis for second-degree murder.

Davis was taken into police custody at the scene of the fatal shooting, and transported to the East Hawai’i Detection Facility in Hilo.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (November 25) Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a man being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Mountain View Mini Mart. Callers told police that the shooter was still at the scene and in possession of a firearm.

“Upon arrest, Davis was found in possession of a small zippered bag which witnesses observed him placing a firearm into following the shooting,” a police news release detailed. “Police recovered the bag pending execution of a search warrant.”

First responders were unable to save the victim, who was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and officially pronounced dead. Police say an autopsy will be performed Friday morning to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, police say, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Lisa Ebesugawa of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2382, or via email at Lisa.Ebesugawa@hawaiicounty.gov