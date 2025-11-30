(BIVN) – A large structure fire burned in Downtown Hilo early this morning, closing multiple streets on Sunday.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reported the structural fire occurred at the intersection of Kinoʻole Street and Haili Street.

This morning, a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated that due to the fire, “police have closed off multiple streets in the area as fire and utility crews are on scene working the fire and repairing damaged lines.”

“Please stay clear of the area and use alternate routes,” the emergency officials stated.

UPDATE – (12:12 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says the fire was contained to three buildings. There were business located on the first floor, with residential units above. Seven people were displaced, with all residents accounted for.

80 people were evacuated from the nearby structures, including the Cunningham building. They were sheltered at Clem Akina Park and assisted by the American Red Cross. The structural integrity of the surrounding buildings will also be assessed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and under investigation.